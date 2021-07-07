Here are the storm threats and more details on each

Before going into my forecast, do know that this is highly dependent on the storm track.

Rain: The heaviest rain will be along the shore, where a one-two punch of strong gusts and rain can bring property damage Friday morning. I believe the Wednesday afternoon NAM model does the best job at capturing what will happen. Around and east of the Parkway will receive 2 to 4 inches of rain. To the west of there, rainfall totals will decrease, reaching around 0.50 inches near the New Jersey Turnpike.

Note, too, that additional showers will move through 3 to 9 p.m. Friday, as cool air moves over the area and wrings out any leftover moisture.

The National Weather Service has put us in a 10 to 20% chance of "excessive rainfall", meaning rainfall rates will be greater than what the ground can handle in any given place. A slight risk is a level two of four risk.

Wind: Wind gusts up to 50 mph are likely at the Delaware Bay and Atlantic Ocean shorelines. For the Parkway corridor, expect top gusts to 45 mph. Wind damage will be possible this far inland. Further inland, gusts should top out around 35 mph.