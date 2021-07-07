Here are the storm threats and more details on each

Before going into my forecast, do know that this is highly dependent on the storm track.
Rain: The heaviest rain will be along the shore, where a one-two punch of strong gusts and rain can bring property damage Friday morning. I believe the Wednesday afternoon NAM model does the best job at capturing what will happen. Around and east of the Parkway will receive 2 to 4 inches of rain. To the west of there, rainfall totals will decrease, reaching around 0.50 inches near the New Jersey Turnpike.
Note, too, that additional showers will move through 3 to 9 p.m. Friday, as cool air moves over the area and wrings out any leftover moisture.
The National Weather Service has put us in a 10 to 20% chance of "excessive rainfall", meaning rainfall rates will be greater than what the ground can handle in any given place. A slight risk is a level two of four risk.
Wind: Wind gusts up to 50 mph are likely at the Delaware Bay and Atlantic Ocean shorelines. For the Parkway corridor, expect top gusts to 45 mph. Wind damage will be possible this far inland. Further inland, gusts should top out around 35 mph.
Tropical storm force winds are possible along the shore up to two hours, meaning maximum sustained (1-minute) winds are over 39 mph. This would require a track essentially right over back bays for that to happen - far enough inland so the islands are on the more dangerous northeast quadrant of the storm, while also being close enough to shore so it won't weaken.
The HRRR model paints this exact scenario, as shown above.
Tornado: The northeast quadrant of the storm can bring weak, fast moving tornados from the water onto land. During Tropical Storm Isaias, two tornado came ashore. One moved from the Barnegat Bay into Stafford Township, with 110 mph winds. The other roared in from Strathmere into Maroma, where it caused damage to the Coca-Cola bottling facility and the Pine Hill Mobile Home Court.
Rip Currents: Rip currents will develop Thursday, with a high risk of deadly rip currents Friday, even after the storm passes. The rip current risk will continue into Saturday.
Coastal Flooding: Minor stage tidal flooding is possible with the Thursday and Friday evening high tides. However, more than likely, coastal flooding will not be an issue. Despite the new moon Friday, which brings astronomically higher tides, onshore winds will still be weak around the Thursday p.m. high tide. Meanwhile, there should be a breezy offshore wind from the northwest around the time of the Friday p.m. high tide. We're really catching a break here.
