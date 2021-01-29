Here are the snowfall totals, with totals for before and after the rain

4 to 8 inches of snow will be possible in places like Hammonton, Upper Deerfield and Bridgeton. Given that snow will either only briefly change over to rain or not change over at all, this is a total for the whole event. Plowable snow is likely.

Further southeast, Stafford, Beach Haven, Egg Harbor Township, Maurice River and etc, plowable snow will be possible with the front end of the storm, before the changeover. Then, after the rain, a shovelable amount of snow will be possible. However, much of this should melt on the roads and sidewalks, due to the wet ground from the rain.

For most of Cape May County, as well as downbeach of Atlantic City, expect 1 to 2 inches on the front end of the storm, which will stick to all untreated surfaces. Then, after the rain, up to an inch will accumulate, mainly on colder and grassy surfaces.

Blowing and drifting snow will be possible well inland, where rain will not weigh down the snow.

