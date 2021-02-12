Here are the expect sleet and freezing rain totals

The highest impact with this storm will be in western Cumberland County and out toward the Turnpike. Here 1 to 2 inches of sleet, along with 0.10 inches of ice will be likely throughout this time.
For the rest of Cumberland County, as well as Atlantic and Ocean counties west of the Garden State Parkway, expect less sleet, between a coating to an inch, along with 0.10 inches of ice.
For those east of the Parkway, as well as in most of Cape May County, expect just a coating of ice and perhaps a coating of sleet.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 5 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
