Here are the alerts in effect for the region

Earlier Tuesday, a high wind watch went into effect for the shore, as well as Cape May County south of the Cape May Canal, from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

After the high wind watch ends, a coastal flood watch remains from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday. This is to cover the Thursday morning high tide, which may be the highest in two years.

Out on the waters, a storm warning will be in effect from 2 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday. Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Seas 10 to 20 feet will be expected.

The winter storm watch remains in effect for the New Jersey Turnpike corridor counties, Salem, Gloucester, Camden and western Burlington counties. A winter storm warning is in effect for most of the northern half of the state.

