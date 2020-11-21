Here are several Philly area corporate leaders who could take jobs in Biden's Washington

Meanwhile, David L. Cohen's announced departure Thursday as head of the University of Pennsylvania Trustees, just as he prepares to leave as Comcast Corp.'s executive vice president, removed Cohen from top jobs at Philadelphia's largest employer and largest city-based corporation, respectively. That set off natural speculation the prominent Biden backer could head to an important role in Washington.

Indeed, an October virtual event led by Cohen, former Gov. Ed Rendell, and lawyer Ken Jarin raised $5.5 million for Biden.

However, as if to downplay the suspicion the school was launching Cohen into the Biden administration, fellow Penn trustees privately emphasized that the Penn board succession was a long time in the making; new trustee chair Scott Bok, a New York investment banker, was one of several candidates systematically tested on trustee committees in the past few years before he was tapped as Cohen's successor.

Penn, though Trump's alma mater and home of the Wharton business school, remains a liberal Ivy League college closer to Biden in spirit: Penn paid him a fat salary for a no-teaching professor's job and found his allies jobs and funding at the Penn Biden Center (as the University of Delaware did at its Biden Institute).