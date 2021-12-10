 Skip to main content
Henry Calix
Henry Calix

Egg Harbor Township

Egg Harbor Township H.S. boys soccer player Henry Calix

The senior was outstanding for the Eagles, helping them capture the CAL title. He scored five goals and added a team-leading four assists.

