New Jersey may not be the first place you think of when you talk about great BBQ destinations, but one spot that has consistently put out a fantastic product that can stand up to anything coming out of Kansas City or the Carolinas is Henri’s Hotts Barbecue in Folsom.

What began as a simple food truck in 2006 eventually blossomed into a full-scale, brick-and-mortar restaurant, serving a lineup of BBQ all-stars like pulled pork, beef brisket, slow-smoked chicken and St. Louis-style ribs with all of the classic sides, as well as a superb Southern fried chicken and a full lineup of burgers and sandwiches. Whatever you do, don’t skip the incredible brisket cheesesteak – a heavenly combo of burnt ends, sautéed onions and American cheese, all served on a brioche roll.

Sadly, Doug Henri -the main man behind this family run business – passed away in December 2021. But Doug’s wife Ruthie has vowed to continue the culinary traditions of Henri’s Hotts, putting out some of the most amazing BBQ in our area. And when you consider the fact that she has quietly been running things in the kitchen for the last several years, we have no reason to doubt her.

“The food that you are going to be ordering and eating is going to be the same quality, if not better,” Ruthie Henri reassured customers in a recent Facebook video.

Henri’s Hotts just reopened in mid-February after taking a much-deserved winter break. And though the absence of Doug Henri will surely be felt, his legacy will live on through each plate of food that is served to the legions of hungry customers lining up each day.

Henri’s Hotts Barbecue is located at 1003 Black Horse Pike in Folsom. Go to BestBBQSJ.com.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 609-272-7046 nhuba@pressofac.com Twitter @acpresshuba

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.