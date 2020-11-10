Helping vets has been the fight for EHT’s Smigliani

Marco Polo Smigliani stands out in a crowd. It might be because he is often wearing purple and speaking about veterans issues and veterans health. The four purple hearts he earned in Vietnam were the down payment on the right to speak with authority on veterans’ issues.

Born in 1948, Smigliani grew up in Italy where kids played hide and seek in bombed out buildings and unexploded grenades claimed limbs and lives long after the war ended in Europe. His family moved to Boston when he was 10.

“The greatest day in my life was when my parents brought me to the United States,” he said.

It was that sense of appreciation for his new country that prompted him to enlist in the Marines because the only way he felt he could give something back to the United States that had given him so much was to go to war and fight for his country. He served in the U.S. Marines from 1968-1972

The Marine corporal spent nearly a year recovering from the wounds he sustained during Operation Dewey Canyon in Vietnam. He still carries the bullet in his upper arm, one of the five injuries Smigliani sustained in a six-week stretch.

He also served in the Merchant Marines, before and after his stint in the U.S. Marines.