Help, What Should I Do?

For the last few months, this is the most common question I’ve heard from investors. For many, the answer to the question is nothing. Nothing?! How can that be my advice? I understand your portfolio is down, and of course we all know inflation is at a 40-year high. In fact, almost none of the news we hear on a daily basis is positive. Investors want to do something, anything with their portfolios just to feel like they are at least “dealing with it”. The reality, however, is that for most investors, doing something is far more likely to be harmful than helpful.

First, it’s important to realize that the market and the economy are not the same thing. Yes, they often go down around the same time, but markets often recover much faster than the economy does. This is often where the problem for most investors begins. If all of the economic data is bad, then why would I want to keep my money invested? If you recall, March 9, 2009 was the bottom of the market during the financial crisis. From that point on, the market has mostly gone straight up for the next decade or so. But in 2009 and even 2010/2011, the economy was not very good. This highlights why it is important to stay invested even when economic news is bad. We are trying to assume recessions, and market crashes, and doom and gloom before we even know if any of these things are true. Unlike 2008’s financial crisis, we are not in a period of declining interest rates. Therefore, bonds are not the alternative to stock market volatility that they were back then. When interest rates rise, bond prices fall, think of them as a seesaw.

What about a possible recession? Yes, a recession is possible in the U.S. and very likely for Europe. But honestly, a recession isn’t the end of the world. Sky-high inflation is much, much worse than a recession. Just to re-cap, a recession is 2 consecutive quarters of negative GDP. Is that a good thing? No, but it doesn’t have to be awful either. And it also doesn’t mean that the stock market will “crash”. If we do enter a recession, I would expect it around the end of next year. I think it would be too early to alter portfolios even if, and yes, it’s still an if, a recession happens.

What about just “going to cash” until it’s all over? Well, since inflation is currently running about 8.3%, then that means you’re essentially guaranteed to lose about 8% on your money. I don’t know about you, but I don’t invest in anything I know will lose money. Yes, the stock market could potentially lose more than that for a brief period of time, but the other problem with that strategy is that we won’t know it’s over until it’s in the rear-view mirror. By then, we may have already missed the recovery which hurts our returns even further. I often see people get out of the market when things are volatile, only to get back in too late and end up with a far lower return than they would have had if they just stayed put in the first place.

The bottom line is that trying to guess what’s going to happen next with the market is impossible. If we know this, and your goals haven’t changed, then why would the investments change? They shouldn’t unless your situation has changed. Review your risk levels, meet with your advisor to discuss your specific situation. Chances are, staying put is likely to be your best course of action.

