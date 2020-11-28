Heisey Moongleam glass items still fetch hundreds

Answer: Years ago, before glues and tapes were invented, string was used over and over by thrifty homemakers, grocers and other shopkeepers as a common material for tying up packages. This handy business and household item usually was kept in chalk, tin, wood, ceramic or cast iron dispensers commonly found in homes.

Many early novel figurative versions that hung on walls had a hollow back and a small hole in the front of a figure’s mouth for dispensing necessary string stored in the holder.

String was still a staple item in home kitchens during the 1920s and 1930s when whimsical touches were added by presenting animal-shaped holders. The first of these, made of wood, metal and plaster, sold in five-and-ten-cent stores in the 1930s and 1940s.

Used today as decorative pieces, folks started collecting string holders in the 1990s and by 1997, the hot items were very much sought after by collectors.

Made of tin, cast iron, plaster of Paris, ceramics or wood fiber, many string holders were provided as advertising gifts by companies. Given as prizes at local carnivals, string holders soon became known as carnival chalkware.

Recent prices paid for old string holders in excellent condition have been birds at $25 to $95, a dog and a chef at $125 each, a boy and an elephant at $60 each, a clown at $95, a heart at $50, houses at $75 to $90, a kitten at $45, roosters at $300 to $400, sailor boy at $100, soldier at $45 and a witch at $150.

Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist. Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Email: treasuresbyalyce81@hotmail.com. Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.