in New York City for a recording studio where he met many famous musicians. After two years the studio closed and Jason and his best friend Danny Millazzo moved to Naples, Florida where he worked in the Audio Department for the Ritz Carlton Hotel. Upon the death of his best friend, Jason returned to New Jersey to work in the family business, Master Wire MFG. Jason Loved his music and spending time with his family. Jason is survived by his parents, Brian and Geri Hefferon (nee Hughes), wife Shayne, children Ganon and Revan, and Brothers Brian James "BJ" and Chris Hefferon. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Friday March 31, 2023 from 6pm -9pm at the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. Third St. Hammonton, NJ 08037. Another viewing will be held on Saturday from 9am – 10:30am at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Saturday April 1, 2023 at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish-St. Joseph Church corner of French and Third St. Hammonton, NJ 08037. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jason's memory to the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry 219 N. 3rd Street Hammonton, NJ 08037. To leave a condolence, please visit marinellafuneralhome@gmail.com.