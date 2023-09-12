Rain started Tuesday night, but soaking rain will come down at times into the day Wednesday.

Typically, I say the afternoon is wettest during the warm season, as showers and storms flare up under the heating of the sun.

Not this time, though.

Given the morning timing of the cold front, the wettest time will be through 9 to 11 a.m., from west to east across South Jersey. Isolated showers and thunderstorms, perhaps a line of storms, will then pass during the afternoon.

After 11 a.m., though, expect it to be much more dry than not.

When it rains, it will pour. A flood watch is in effect for Ocean, Salem, Camden, Gloucester and Cumberland counties on north from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. by the National Weather Service.

Rainfall rates of one to two inches per hour will snarl traffic and back up storm drains in spots.

Atlantic, Cumberland and Cape May counties were left out of the watch, as they typically are. That's because the sandy soil absorbs water more quickly, though localized issues may still arise.

A half-inch to an inch of rain will be likely, locally higher in spots.

Otherwise, it'll be a muggy day. Morning lows will be between 65 and 70 degrees. Afternoon highs will be right around 80 degrees. That's seasonable.