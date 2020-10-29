 Skip to main content
Hearing scheduled for Bally's sale, the 'King of Halloween' and more
Hearing scheduled for Bally's sale, the 'King of Halloween' and more

Bally's Atlantic City

Bally's Atlantic City is being sold by Caesars Entertainment Inc. and VICI Properties to Twin River Worldwide Holdings for $25 million. New Jersey gaming regulators will have a hearing on the proposal Nov. 4. (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

The first step of approving the sale of Bally's Atlantic City casino hotel to Twin River Worldwide Holdings will be taken by state gaming regulators next week. The state Division of Gaming Enforcement completed its investigation of Twin River in early October and submitted those findings to the Casino Control Commission.

Brian Durham, 60, of Buena Vista Township, who is the self-proclaimed "King of Halloween," has been providing neighbors with Halloween spectacles for at least 20 years. People from all over come to Durham's home to drive by, take photos and view his amazing display of fire-breathing dragons, floating decapitated heads and chainsaw murderers.

Some Middle Township homes, many along the western edge of the sprawling township, are too far from existing infrastructure to tie into municipal water lines. There is a project slated to bring water across the municipal line from Lower Township to homes around the Del Haven section of Middle Township.

Giuseppe D'Arancio, 61, of Cape May Court House, the owner of a Cape May County pizza shop, was sentenced to 15 months in prison Wednesday for false income tax returns, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. A voicemail at the restaurant, Sal's Pizza in Wildwood Crest, said the business was closed for the season and will reopen in April.

The Middle Township High School field hockey team had two games last week — a tie with Millville and loss to Ocean City. The Panthers, ranked ninth in The Press Elite 11, wanted to get back in the win column Wednesday. Middle scored a 4-1 victory over Mainland Regional in the Cape-Atlantic League East Region game in Linwood.

Mainland Regional sophomore defender Kathryn Melhorn tries to poke the ball away from Middle Township’s Kate Herlihy during their Wednesday matchup in Linwood.

 

 

