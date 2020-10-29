Hearing scheduled for Bally's sale, the 'King of Halloween' and more

The first step of approving the sale of Bally's Atlantic City casino hotel to Twin River Worldwide Holdings will be taken by state gaming regulators next week. The state Division of Gaming Enforcement completed its investigation of Twin River in early October and submitted those findings to the Casino Control Commission.

Brian Durham, 60, of Buena Vista Township, who is the self-proclaimed "King of Halloween," has been providing neighbors with Halloween spectacles for at least 20 years. People from all over come to Durham's home to drive by, take photos and view his amazing display of fire-breathing dragons, floating decapitated heads and chainsaw murderers.