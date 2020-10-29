Hearing scheduled for Bally's sale, the 'King of Halloween' and more

The first step of approving the sale of Bally's Atlantic City casino hotel to Twin River Worldwide Holdings will be taken by state gaming regulators next week. The state Division of Gaming Enforcement completed its investigation of Twin River in early October and submitted those findings to the Casino Control Commission.
Brian Durham, 60, of Buena Vista Township, who is the self-proclaimed "King of Halloween," has been providing neighbors with Halloween spectacles for at least 20 years. People from all over come to Durham's home to drive by, take photos and view his amazing display of fire-breathing dragons, floating decapitated heads and chainsaw murderers.
Some Middle Township homes, many along the western edge of the sprawling township, are too far from existing infrastructure to tie into municipal water lines. There is a project slated to bring water across the municipal line from Lower Township to homes around the Del Haven section of Middle Township.
Giuseppe D'Arancio, 61, of Cape May Court House, the owner of a Cape May County pizza shop, was sentenced to 15 months in prison Wednesday for false income tax returns, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. A voicemail at the restaurant, Sal's Pizza in Wildwood Crest, said the business was closed for the season and will reopen in April.
The Middle Township High School field hockey team had two games last week — a tie with Millville and loss to Ocean City. The Panthers, ranked ninth in The Press Elite 11, wanted to get back in the win column Wednesday. Middle scored a 4-1 victory over Mainland Regional in the Cape-Atlantic League East Region game in Linwood.
Contact: 609-272-7286
Twitter @ACPress_LC
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!