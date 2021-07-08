 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hear from Harvey Cedars police chief on how the town will respond to Elsa
0 comments

Hear from Harvey Cedars police chief on how the town will respond to Elsa

Harvey Cedars says they are prepared and used to tropical storms coming through the Long Beach Island town. Robert Burnaford, Chief of Police, speaks to The Press of Atlantic City before the storm arrives.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News