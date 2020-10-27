From booking appointments to holding individual meetings, Nancy Adler has been doing it all to welcome her clients into a healthier lifestyle, running her own nutritional practice for the past 24 years.
“I pride my years in the nutritional business because I treat each client on a one-on-one weekly basis,” she said. “My clients see only me in the practice. I offer accountability and education. I am extremely attentive to their needs and let them know I’m always a phone call away.”
As a practicing nutritionist based in Linwood, the Best of The Press gold recipient in Health and Beauty says she educates her clients to understand the science of how foods work in their bodies.
“I don’t teach them to fad diet,” she said. “I teach them to understand why we need to incorporate certain foods and how these important nutrients that are in those foods work with us daily for long term health and overall wellness. I teach real people to eat real food.”
Adler offers weight loss programs, nutritional guidance, sports specific programs for athletes, metabolic testing, diabetes consulting, and programs in children obesity and elderly nutrition. She also treats autoimmune disorders and digestive issues and provides education on vitamins and supplements.
While Adler has expanded her practices to help countless customer needs, she says she started her journey into nutrition for herself.
“I wanted to understand how to eat properly and incorporate exercise into my life for overall good health,” she said.
She started the business with four clients from her home gym. Her husband was a competitive powerlifter so exercise and living a life of fitness was already a major part of their lives.
“When I saw how so many people were losing weight successfully and feeling better than ever, I decided to open a full-time nutritional consulting practice,” she said.
In her approach, Adler says she offers support and understands every client has different nutritional needs. She also says she is mindful of how a client’s emotional and mental connection can make the difference in success or failure.
“I ask them to embrace themselves with a tap on the back because they are trying to make changes no matter what age they are,” she said. “Support is what I offer and help them to know that they can change their lives.”
Along with her work as a nutritionist, Adler has created her own product line including protein bars and protein shakes. She also has published her own cookbook.
Adler spreads her knowledge as a radio host on WOND-AM 1400 and writes a nutritional column for Atlantic County Magazine and Shore Local Magazine. She also presents lectures on nutrition for schools and local businesses.
Along with staying connected to her clients professionally, Adler says she has made great friends through the years.
“I appreciate my clients and cherish and value them on many levels,” she said.
