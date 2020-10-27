Health and beauty

“I wanted to understand how to eat properly and incorporate exercise into my life for overall good health,” she said.

She started the business with four clients from her home gym. Her husband was a competitive powerlifter so exercise and living a life of fitness was already a major part of their lives.

“When I saw how so many people were losing weight successfully and feeling better than ever, I decided to open a full-time nutritional consulting practice,” she said.

In her approach, Adler says she offers support and understands every client has different nutritional needs. She also says she is mindful of how a client’s emotional and mental connection can make the difference in success or failure.

“I ask them to embrace themselves with a tap on the back because they are trying to make changes no matter what age they are,” she said. “Support is what I offer and help them to know that they can change their lives.”

Along with her work as a nutritionist, Adler has created her own product line including protein bars and protein shakes. She also has published her own cookbook.