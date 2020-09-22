GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Donald Trump Jr. arrived at a fundraiser at the Historic Smithville Inn on Tuesday evening greeted by shouts from a crowd of nearly 400, divided almost equally among supporters and protesters.
The two groups gathered on opposite sides of Route 9 and exchanged chants as they waited.
“I’m basically here to show my support for America and the Constitution,” said Brian Mattei, 63, a Trump supporter.
Trump Jr., son and adviser to the president, spent time inside the restaurant with a group who paid $1,500 to meet him. Media was not allowed.
Outside, another group, which paid $300, waited to hear him to speak. Also expected to speak were his girlfriend, political commentator Kimberly Guilfoyle, and several other local Republicans.
The event was a fundraiser for a 501c4 nonprofit group based in Egg Harbor Township called Citizens for Responsible Development.
Trump is promoting his new book, “Liberal Privilege: Joe Biden And The Democrats’ Defense Of The Indefensible.”
