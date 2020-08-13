Hayley Taff, 37, CEO of Louisiana-based Central Rexall Drugs, pleaded guilty in August to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud. 

Taff faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, or twice the gain or loss from the offense. As part of the plea agreement, Taff must pay restitution of $51,670,251 and forfeiture of $1,553,616. Sentencing for is scheduled for Dec. 1.

