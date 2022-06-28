Hayley Henderson

Egg Harbor Township
The senior led the team in points (87), goals (62) and assists (25). She added 106 draw controls, 40 ground balls and 13 forced turnovers. Henderson was injured last season, so she came back strong and was a leader for EHT. She will play lacrosse at NCAA Division I High Point University.
Patrick Mulranen
