Hayley Henderson

On April 26 2022, in Egg Harbor Township, EHT High School hosts Millville High School girls lacrosse. EHTHS #3 Hayley Henderson with a shot on goal.

Egg Harbor Township

The senior led the team in points (87), goals (62) and assists (25). She added 106 draw controls, 40 ground balls and 13 forced turnovers. Henderson was injured last season, so she came back strong and was a leader for EHT. She will play lacrosse at NCAA Division I High Point University.

Related to this story

