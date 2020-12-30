Hayday reopens in Atlantic City

After closing its doors in 2019, Hayday reopened on Atlantic City's New York Avenue in the first week of December.

Located in the The Orange Loop, it originally opened in New York as the city's first independent coffee shop. Owners Evan Sanchez and Zenith Shah, who are also the co-founders of Authentic City Partners, closed the shop in 2019 to ensure the survival of the organization's larger community-focused mission to "create spaces that unify and inspire," according to a release from Hayday.

"We are fully committed to the core values and guiding principles of Authentic City Partners," Shah said in the release. "That requires making hard decisions for our businesses at times. We knew then and know now that staying community-centered is the key."

The shop's new location is in Authentic City Partner's Bywater Building at 155 S. New York Ave., which also includes eight residential units, the Atlantic County Residents Outreach Association and iAnthus' soon-to-open dispensary Be.

"The original Hayday location had a natural warmth and welcoming environment that fostered meaningful connection and community," said Alexandra Mazzo, who will serve as Hayday's general manager. "I was a frequent customer at the first shop, and I didn’t just come for a cup of coffee or tea but for connection — the latest info on upcoming local events, the opportunity for friendly conversation and natural networking, or just a space to chat and unwind after a boardwalk stroll or yoga class."

