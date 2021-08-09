 Skip to main content
Have you been asked by the Murphy administration to limit your involvement in Republican politics in any way – for example to avoid campaigning on behalf of Vince Polistina?
Have you been asked by the Murphy administration to limit your involvement in Republican politics in any way – for example to avoid campaigning on behalf of Vince Polistina?

The Governor has not asked me to do anything other than to do the best I can to improve the quality of life for the families who live, work, and visit the city. Obviously, one of the reasons he asked me to do this job is because I have friends on both sides of the aisle.

Fortunately, my friends on both sides of the aisle agreed and understand that I should sit on the sidelines and not engage in campaign politics because it would take away from my role as an independent advisor entrusted to do what is best for everyone in the city.

