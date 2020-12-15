 Skip to main content
Have there been any forecast changes Tuesday?
Winter Storm Severity Index

The Winter Storm Severity Index (WSSI) is low for southeastern New Jersey, however, coastal flooding and strong winds will bring issues of their own. 

The snow map changes, but only to account for changes in the Philadelphia suburbs, away from southeastern New Jersey. Otherwise, the forecast remains on track. Good news for the region. 

