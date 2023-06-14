Joe Martucci and the Lee Weather Team's Across the Sky podcast's phone line is open for your voicemails. It might just be answered on the show.

Call 609-272-7099 to leave the message for the team. Anything weather, climate or environmental related will be considered.

Ok, sometimes, a question about pizza, the beach or life will be taken, too.

New episodes come out every Monday.

The weekly weather podcast is hosted on a rotation by the Lee Weather team:

Matt Holiner of Lee Enterprises' Midwest group in Chicago, Kirsten Lang of the Tulsa World in Oklahoma, Joe Martucci of the Press of Atlantic City, N.J., and Sean Sublette of the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia.