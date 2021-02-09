 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Have a snow photo or video you'd like to share?
0 comments

Have a snow photo or video you'd like to share?

013121_gal_snow

On Jan. 31 2021, images of the first snow storm of 2021. (l-r) Linwood residents Ted Karol and his kids Luke, 6, and Vivian, 9, find targets for their snowballs.

Want to see your snow photos or videos online or in print? Go to www.pressofac.com/photosubmissions and submit them. They might be in my weather videos, on our website, or in the newspaper. 

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPressMartucci 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News