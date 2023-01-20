Have a heart, help out our local vets

United Methodist is showing love to our local veterans this Valentine’s Day with their Have a Heart for Veterans Valentine’s Day 2023 Campaign.

This campaign first started last year and calls for some help from surrounding any willing community members to participate and show their support to our veterans by donating items. The staff at United Methodist will then create Valentine’s gift bags and distribute them out.

On Valentine’s Day, the staff will head to Meadowview Home Veterans Wing in Northfield and the Veterans Home in Vineland with around 325 bags for all. They make sure to have the same number of gift bags as number of beds in these homes so that no veteran gets left behind.

“We received many donations last year and decided to pick up Meadowview Home this year in addition to the home in Vineland,” housing administrator for the United Methodist Communities Kathryn Speer said. “I am hoping we do so well this year that we can do another facility next year and keep growing it.”

While the church stresses that all donations are accepted and none are too small, there is a few special items the team looks for as they are building the gift bags.

Donation items can include: wrapped heart candy boxes, sealed bagged candy, individual packs of crackers, cookies, tastykakes, trail mix, Little Debbie Cakes, potato chips, pretzels and cheese curls. In the spirit of the day of love, any items that are red can also be donated. Such as, socks, gloves, shirts of any size, hats and sweatshirts.

Personal items like shaving cream, deodorant, lotions, mouthwash and other things will also be greatly appreciated as well as some fun knick knacks such as adult coloring books, color pencils and puzzle books. Gift cards to Wawa, Walmart, and Dunkin Donuts will also help to make the veterans day as well as the hand-made cards many of the local children can make.

All donations are asked to be made before Feb. 9 and can be dropped off or sent to Wesley by the Bay Apartments at 2401 Bay Ave, Suite 2, Ocean City or to The Shores at 2201 Bay Ave, Ocean City.

Speer came up with this idea around the holidays last year, ran it by her staff and everyone jumped at the chance to provide our veterans with some extra love on a day all about it.

“We enjoy working with our teammates from the Shores, our community and everyone who takes the time to participate. It’s such a great campaign, everyone loves it,” Speer said. “Our favorite part is being able to show our Vets our love and appreciation.”

The veterans who received the gift bags last year responded greatly and are eager to see what’s inside their Valentine’s gift bags this time around. Grab some candy and send it to United Methodist way to help honor our local veterans.