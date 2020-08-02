The storm continues to slow down; so far Sunday, it has been moving at less than 10 mph. The highest expected impacts in South Jersey continue to be focused on Tuesday, but likely during the afternoon and evening. 

The forecast cone has narrowed and shifted slightly westward. That essentially gives South Jersey no way to escape the impacts from the storm. Options from a graze off the coast to an inland storm are on the table. 

A storm track on the western edge of the cone would yield a weaker storm. The storm could go up the South Carolina coast and possibly not even be a tropical system by the time it reaches here.

A storm track on the eastern edge would yield a stronger tropical storm, as it would likely have time to regenerate after making landfall near the Outer Banks.

This track is important, as the 2.5- to 5-inch axis of rain likely will be just to the west of the center of the storm. A storm track just offshore would bring the 

Sunday Wind Field

The wind field of Isaias as of Sunday morning. The areas shaded in green indicate tropical storm force winds, while the yellows are winds over 50 knots. Typically, severe wind damage occurs in the yellow area. 

