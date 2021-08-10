Harvey Cedars Police Department Aug 10, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save There was nothing posted on the Harvey Cedars Police Department website pursuant to the directive from the state attorney general. 0 comments Tags Harvey Cedars Police Department Website Directive Attorney General Internet Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Govt-and-politics 'Enough is enough': Gov. Murphy's outburst was the latest sign of rising anger over pandemic divide Aug 6, 2021 The day after Gov. Phil Murphy’s verbal takedown of a group of anti-vaccination demonstrators, messages of support from friends, other politic… Local News Retired Atlantic City police sergeant dies in Egg Harbor Township crash Aug 5, 2021 EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A retired Atlantic City police sergeant was killed Thursday in a motor vehicle accident in the township. Local News Schedule announced for Atlantic City Airshow Aug 7, 2021 ATLANTIC CITY — The full schedule for the Atlantic City Airshow has been released, allowing spectators to know when to expect specific aircraf… Local News Spirit Airlines continues cancellations at Atlantic City International Airport Aug 5, 2021 EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Thursday has been yet another day of cancellations at Atlantic City International Airport. Education Gov. Murphy to require masks for K-12 students, school staff Aug 6, 2021 TRENTON — Staff members and students from kindergarten to 12th grade will be required to wear masks in New Jersey schools when the new year be… Crime-and-courts South Jersey woman who police say was strangled by her husband leaves behind heartbroken friends and colleagues Aug 6, 2021 “I will always love you, baby,” said the caption. “I’m sorry.” Business Spirit Airlines continues cancellations, passengers in Atlantic City frustrated Aug 4, 2021 Spirit Airlines continued canceling flights Tuesday after it was announced that weather and “operational challenges” had impacted flight sched… +9 Local News Big developments coming to Orange Loop in Atlantic City 5 hrs ago Pat Fasano, who owns the New Orleans-themed pub Bourré, has purchased nearly every inch of the 200 block of New York Avenue and is working to … State and Regional News Murphy to speak at 1 p.m. as COVID-19 cases rise; CDC recommends masks in all NJ counties Aug 9, 2021 TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy will hold his weekly COVID-19 response briefing Monday afternoon at the Trenton War Memorial as the level of commun… +4 Local News Families of those buried at Beth Kehillah call EHT cemetery conditions 'disrespectful' Aug 9, 2021 EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Members of Roberta Tepper’s family have chosen Beth Kehillah Cemetery as their final resting place for generations. The best local coverage, unlimited Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer. LEARN MORE