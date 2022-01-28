 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Harvey Cedars police chief gives his message to local residents before storm
Harvey Cedars police chief gives his message to local residents before storm

Harvey Cedars police Chief Robert Burnaford explains to Meteorologist Joe Martucci what residents should expect ahead of this weekend's nor'easter that began Friday night.

Harvey Cedar is expecting 12 to 18 inches of snow. The storm is projected to end Saturday afternoon and evening in most places along the Jersey Shore.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
Breaking News