Harvey Cedars police chief gives his message to local residents before storm

Harvey Cedars police Chief Robert Burnaford explains to Meteorologist Joe Martucci what residents should expect ahead of this weekend's nor'easter that began Friday night.
Harvey Cedar is expecting 12 to 18 inches of snow. The storm is projected to end Saturday afternoon and evening in most places along the Jersey Shore.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 6 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
