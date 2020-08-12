Harry’s Oyster Bar

Bally’s Atlantic City // 609-431-0092 // HarrysOysterBar.com

New England Clam Chowder

There are two types of clam chowder and it’s really no contest as to which one wins. Sorry, Manhattan, but you were never even close. Harry’s take on this classic is both creamy and clammy, and serves as a perfect beginning to a seafood feast at this Bally’s hotspot.