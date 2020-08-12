Harrys Oyster Bar.jpg

Harry’s Oyster Bar

Bally’s Atlantic City // 609-431-0092 // HarrysOysterBar.com

New England Clam Chowder

There are two types of clam chowder and it’s really no contest as to which one wins. Sorry, Manhattan, but you were never even close. Harry’s take on this classic is both creamy and clammy, and serves as a perfect beginning to a seafood feast at this Bally’s hotspot.

Harry’s Oyster Bar & Seafood, located at Bally’s Atlantic City, has the perfect courtyard for getting away from it all. Nestled just feet from the Boardwalk, customers can grab a delicious specialty cocktail (our favorite is Harry’s Spicy Mule) while sampling some of the best oysters around from Harry’s Raw Bar. With live music daily, it’s — almost — summer as usual. Located at Bally’s at Park Place and the Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to HarrysOysterBar.com for more information.

