Harry James Sear, 65
Daddy Harry James Sear

Sear, who died on Dec. 11 because of COVID-19, served as a school teacher for over 20 years at the Pilgrim Academy. He had an infectious smile and a heart for the students and their families and it showed. He is greatly missed

