Harrah's Resort
At the legendary Pool After Dark at Harrah’s Resort, guests can dive into a Super Bowl Swimfest from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. The celebration includes food and drinks, guest DJ, mobile betting and giveaways, as well as all the thrills we’ve come to expect from The Pool After Dark. General admission tickets are $50, but add-ons like premium tables, cabanas and poolside daybeds are available at additional prices. At Caesars Sportsbook at Harrah’s Resort, fans can enjoy a unique, stadium style experience — including two private Fan Caves with Xbox, game consoles and more — and dig into noshes from A.C. Burger Co. while they catch every bit of the game.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

