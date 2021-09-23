 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HARRAH'S RESORT ATLANTIC CITY
0 comments

HARRAH'S RESORT ATLANTIC CITY

WATERFRONT

In April, the property announced the opening of five new entertainment and nightlife offerings.

Those offerings included:

  • The Spa at Harrah’s Resort: a first-class spa experience situated adjacent to The Pool, Fitness Center and the Waterfront Conference Center.
  • The Lobby Bar: an expanded and upgraded bar with craft cocktails and more than 70 kinds of whiskey and spirits.
  • The Baywalk at Harrah’s: an outdoor, bayside container bar with dining and live music.
  • Rum Point Crab House: a seafood restaurant
  • A new dining and nightlife experience at The Pool

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News