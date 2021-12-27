 Skip to main content
Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City Hotel & Casino
Harrah's Resort Atlantic City Hotel & Casino

Party property-wide on New Year’s Eve at Harrah’s this year with DJ Jason E at 9:30 p.m. Friday; DJ Philly Will at 8 p.m., followed by Dirty Dance Band at 10 p.m. at Eden Lounge; and DJ Patrice McBride at 10 p.m. at XBar. At the Pool After Dark, enjoy a prix-fixe menu with a three-hour open bar for $100 per person, DJ Chris Devine and a balloon drop at midnight. Located at 777 Harrah’s Blvd., Atlantic City. Caesars.com.

