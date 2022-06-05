Harper's slam in 8th, Stott's HR in 9th give Phillies thrilling win over Angels, Mike Trout

PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper turned to teammate Zack Wheeler in the Phillies’ dugout in the bottom of the ninth inning and made a prediction Sunday afternoon.

Bryson Stott, a Phillies rookie and Harper’s good friend, was about to create one of the biggest moments of the season.

“I said, ‘He’s about to go deep right here. I can feel it,’” Harper said. “Just the moment, the opportunity.”

Stott hit a walk-off three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth as the Phillies rallied to beat Mike Trout and Los Angeles Angels 9-7 before 34,801 fans at Citizens Bank Park. Harper had performed some heroics of his own in the eighth inning, tying the game with a grand slam.

Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson is 3-0 since taking over the club after Joe Girardi was fired Friday.

“We never feel like we’re out of it,” Stott said. “There’s a lot of trust on this team.”

As thrilling as the win was for the Phillies, it was just as crushing for Trout and the Angels. Trout went 0 for 3 with a run scored. The 2009 Millville High School graduate is now mired in an 0-for-26 slump, the worst hitless drought of his career. His batting average is .274, the lowest it has been this season since it was .273 on April 22. The Angels have lost 11 straight.

“It’s baseball,” Trout said. “There’s going to be some good times. There’s going to be some bad times. Right now, it’s just a bad time.”

Until Harper’s slam tied it in the eighth, it looked as though the Angels would salvage the series finale.

In the ninth, with the Phillies trailing again, 7-6, Stott stepped to the plate with two runners on. He lofted a hanging 74 mph curveball from Angels reliever Jimmy Herget to right field. Stott knew he had hit it off the barrel of his bat. He watched as right fielder Juan Lagares drifted back toward the wall and the ball finally landed in the seats 366 feet from home plate.

Bedlam broke out at Citizens Bank Park. Fans exchanged high-fives and hugs. Stott himself seemed a bit discombobulated running the bases.

“Schwarber (Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber) told me he’s never seen me speechless,” Stott said. “I didn’t really know what was going on once it happened. I don’t think I said many words.”

The home run capped a big weekend for the rookie, who has struggled for much of the season. He hit his first big league home run Friday.

“I feel a lot more like myself,” he said. “A lot relaxed. Like anything, the more you do it, the more comfortable you get.”

Harper, 29, and Stott, 24, are from Las Vegas and often watch football together on weekends during the offseason.

“It’s pretty cool playing with one of your best friends and seeing him going up there and doing that,” Harper said. “Everybody talks about friends. But he’s part of that inner circle that I call friends. It was a really cool moment for our family, too. We’ve known his family for so long. What a moment for him, the fans, the organization, everybody.”

It was probably the Phillies’ biggest win of the season.

In three previous games over the past 12 days, Philadelphia had hit home runs in the eighth or ninth inning to tie games only to eventually lose. In many ways, those defeats were the biggest reason the team fired Girardi.

On Sunday, the Phillies appeared headed for a listless defeat that embodied many of their worst characteristics. They trailed by four runs and had made a couple of defensive miscues.

But in the eighth, Philadelphia took advantage of an Angels throwing error to load the bases. Harper stepped to the plate with two outs. He pulled a full-count 89.5 mph changeup from reliever Raisel Iglesias 426 feet into the second deck in right field. Harper knew it was gone the moment the ball left his bat. He took a few steps, turned toward the Phillies’ dugout and pumped his first.

But this being the Phillies, nothing is ever easy. Closer Corey Knebel allowed a run in the top of the ninth after walking back-up catcher Kurt Suzuki, who is batting .226, on four pitches to start the inning

But Stott’s home run erased everything that happened previously except for Harper’s slam.

“The energy level (before the bottom of the ninth) was so high in the dugout,” Thomson said. “Guys were like, ‘We can do this. We can do this,’ and they did.”

The Phillies are off Monday and will begin a three-game series in Milwaukee against the Brewers, who lead the NL Central Division, on Tuesday. Philadelphia (25-29) will start Monday 11 games back of the first-place New York Mets in the NL East.

“We’ve had many opportunities in the past to win games. We haven’t done that,” Harper said. “I hate looking back. This was a great series that we just played, but we have to keep going.”

Notes: Before Sunday’s game, the Phillies reinstated shortstop Didi Gregorius from the 10-day injured list and put second baseman Nick Maton on the list with a shoulder sprain. … The Phillies also announced that outfielder Roman Quinn cleared waivers but elected to become a free agent instead of joining the Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.