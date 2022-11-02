Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City offers more than what the name suggests, proving true by winning this year’s Best of The Press for its food and entertainment venues.

“Our Hard Rock Atlantic City team is composed of incredibly talented individuals who remain committed to delivering exceptional hospitality,” said Hard Rock Atlantic City’s Property President Anthony Faranca.

The property offers over 15 restaurant options in the casual- and fine-dining variety, the cultural and economic diversity appeals to those looking for a formal dinner or “a quick bite to eat before a show.”

Hard Rock’s concert venues see over 200,000 guests per year who come to see a variety of entertainers.

“We have live entertainment 365 days per year. This past year we have hosted performances by incredible legends such as Andrea Bocelli, Lionel Richie, Rod Stewart and Alicia Keys. We also feature the best comedy acts in the world including Dave Chappelle, Tom Segura, Bill Burr and Adam Sandler,” Faranca said.

With the rate of consumers visiting the property increasing, so does the popularity of the food and entertainment sectors of Hard Rock, earning the casino Best Food Court, Best Concert Venue and Best Place to See a Show. The only way to keep up with demand is through amazing employees, according to Faranca.

“These awards would not be possible, if not for our team members who embody our core mottos: “Love All — Serve All” and “Take Time To Be Kind” which continue to make Hard Rock Atlantic City the ultimate entertainment destination,” Faranca said.

In regards to the future, Hard Rock plans to continue to hold special events and shows for guests of all varieties to Atlantic City.

“We’re extremely proud to be recognized as the leader in the Atlantic City market and we will continue to raise the bar as we begin to plan for an exciting 2023 entertainment calendar,” Faranca said.