Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

NYE entertainment at Hard Rock includes The Cliffs at 5:30 p.m., followed by Priceless at 10 p.m. at The Lobby Bar; and Virginia Cavaliere Trio at 5:30 p.m. followed by Brielle Von Hugel Trio at 8:15 p.m. at Council Oaks Steaks & Seafood. Located at 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com.

