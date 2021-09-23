The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City in New Jersey announced in May they were reinvesting a minimum of $20 million in capital improvements, including suite renovations, the opening of a new Starbucks, additional slots and table games, a new dining outlet and a refresh of beachfront amenities.
The majority of the investment will go towards renovating 66 Celebrity and 25 Roxy suites.
