Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City
Sugar Factory at Hard Rock is cooking up something big for the Super Bowl. In addition to playing the game and its pre-game coverage starting at 3:30 p.m., Sugar Factory is offering the Big Game Meal, which includes the Big Game Monster Burger, an 8-ounce Angus Burger topped with melted cheddar, barbecue sauce, chipotle mayo, pickles, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, crispy applewood bacon and onion rings served on a buttered and toasted brioche bun served with signature fries, as well as the Cookie Jar Milkshake, a classic milkshake made with vanilla ice cream blended with Oreo cookie crumbles, chocolate chips, caramel sauce, and pure melted chocolate sauce, topped with Oreo cookies, mini chocolate chips, whipped cream, and drizzled with more caramel sauce, all for $29.

