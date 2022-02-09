Harbor Pines Golf Club

Fans can head to a Super Bowl Party that kicks off at 5 p.m. Guests can enjoy the big game on an indoor jumbo screen television with comfortable couch and pub-style seating. Tickets are $25 per person and include assorted snacks throughout the night, as well as a buffet dinner featuring your favorite traditional tailgate and stadium foods. Party ticket holders are invited to play nine holes of shotgun golf at 3 p.m. for an additional $20.
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.