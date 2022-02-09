 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Harbor Pines Golf Club
0 Comments

Harbor Pines Golf Club

  • 0

Fans can head to a Super Bowl Party that kicks off at 5 p.m. Guests can enjoy the big game on an indoor jumbo screen television with comfortable couch and pub-style seating. Tickets are $25 per person and include assorted snacks throughout the night, as well as a buffet dinner featuring your favorite traditional tailgate and stadium foods. Party ticket holders are invited to play nine holes of shotgun golf at 3 p.m. for an additional $20.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News