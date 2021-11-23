 Skip to main content
Harbor Pines Golf Club
Picturesque and serene, Harbor Pines Golf Club provides a relaxing and sophisticated environment to celebrate Thanksgiving this year. Overlooking the 9th hole of their sprawling golf course, guests can indulge in a Thanksgiving buffet from 1 to 5 p.m. Highlights include roasted turkey, spiral ham, candied sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, herbed stuffing, roasted vegetables and an assortment of fresh-baked pies, cakes and pastries. Cost is $44.95 for adults, $15.95 for children ages 6 to 12. Children 5 and under eat free. Reservations are required. Harbor Pines Golf Club is located at 500 St. Andrews Drive in Egg Harbor Township. Go to HarborPines.com.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

