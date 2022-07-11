 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hannah Ross

  • 0
Hannah Ross, Absegami.jpeg

Absegami's Hannah Ross won the 100 dash. The Atlantic County track and field championships took place Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Buena Regional High School. (PATRICK MULRANEN, Staff Writer)

Hannah Ross

Absegami junior

400 dash

Ross won the Atlantic County championship and finished second at the South Jersey Group III championship.

Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News