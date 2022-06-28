Hanna Watson

Holy Spirit
The sophomore led the team in points (147) and assists (91). She added 56 goals, 28 ground balls, 14 draw controls and 10 forced turnovers. She was a huge reason the Spartans reached their first state Non-Public B championship game. She had multiple points in every game this season.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Patrick Mulranen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today