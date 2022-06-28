 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hanna Watson

Holy Spirit Lacrosse

Holy Spirit High School sophomore Hanna Watson closes in on the ball during practice last week in Absecon. Watson scored 87 goals as a freshman in 2021.

Holy Spirit

The sophomore led the team in points (147) and assists (91). She added 56 goals, 28 ground balls, 14 draw controls and 10 forced turnovers. She was a huge reason the Spartans reached their first state Non-Public B championship game. She had multiple points in every game this season.

