Holy Spirit
The junior led the Spartans in assists (76), goals (58) and points (134). She added 33 ground balls, 16 draw controls and 12 forced turnovers. She has 406 career points (205 assists and 201 goals). Watson is committed to Florida Southern University.
Patrick Mulranen
