Hammonton
Coach: Gregg Silvesti
Last season’s record: 11-17
2023 prediction: Contender
Outlook: The Blue Devils return 10 starters. They are experienced and talented. Senior third baseman Gavin West batted .352 last season. Senior center fielder Matt McAleer hit .406 last season. Junior pitcher Brayden Markart was 4-2 with a 1.07 ERA as a sophomore.
Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today