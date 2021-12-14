Coach: Joe Martino
Last season’s record: 8-7
2021-22 prediction: Spoiler
Key players: John Andoloro, 6-5, Sr., C; Jaron Hill, 6-3, Sr., G; Tyler Lowe, Jr., G; Declan Roeder, Sr., G; Erik Pabon, Sr., G; Kenny Smith, Fr. G.
Outlook: The Blue Devils cannot be overlooked. Andoloro averaged 13.5 points last season. Hill made 30 3-pointers and averaged 12.6 points.
