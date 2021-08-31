What to watch: Despite losing nine seniors to graduation, Koester called her team a "dark horse" and said they can be a contender in the CAL due to returning and some new additions, such as senior Marissa DeCicco, freshmen Reilyn Carr and Sophia Booker. Returning is junior goalkeeper Emma Peretti, senior defender Sydney Sorrentino, junior Ariana Cruz, who is able to play multiple positions, and sophomore forward Juliana Dogostino.