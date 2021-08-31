 Skip to main content
Hammonton
Hammonton

Coach: Ashley Koester (second season)

2020 record: 5-5

Group: S.J. Group III

What to watch: Despite losing nine seniors to graduation, Koester called her team a "dark horse" and said they can be a contender in the CAL due to returning and some new additions, such as senior Marissa DeCicco, freshmen Reilyn Carr and Sophia Booker. Returning is junior goalkeeper Emma Peretti, senior defender Sydney Sorrentino, junior Ariana Cruz, who is able to play multiple positions, and sophomore forward Juliana Dogostino.

"This team has a lot of potential if we continue to work hard and execute our game plans throughout the season," Koester said.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

