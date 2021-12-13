 Skip to main content
Hammonton
Coach: Dave Mauriello (17th season)

Last season’s record: 6-5

Outlook: The Blue Devils are a young, developing team that earned some valuable experience in the COVID-shortened season. Anthony Evangelista (285), who was fourth in the district tournament in 2020, Justin Flood (106), who was 9-2 last season, Frank Italiano (120), who went 8-3, are some of the key returners for Hammonton. Junior Brett Stansbury (126/132), who went 9-2 last season, transfer Billy Way and freshman Shane Way (106) and Luca Giugunto (106/113) are also expected to make an impact and help the team improve as the season unfolds.

"Looking for to a more normal season and the continued growth and development of a very young team," Mauriello said.

