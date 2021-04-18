 Skip to main content
Hammonton
Hammonton

Coach: Eric Shulman

2019 record: 18-5

2021 prediction: Spoiler

Outlook: The Blue Devils are young with just two returning seniors. The younger players are talented and the Blue Devils have depth with five outfielders and infielders who play multiple positions. Senior pitcher/first baseman Kenzie Edwards is a .373 career record and a has a career record of 19-5 on the mound. Senior catcher Lily Miler will be one of Hammonton’s leaders.

