Coach: Eric Shulman
2019 record: 18-5
2021 prediction: Spoiler
Outlook: The Blue Devils are young with just two returning seniors. The younger players are talented and the Blue Devils have depth with five outfielders and infielders who play multiple positions. Senior pitcher/first baseman Kenzie Edwards is a .373 career record and a has a career record of 19-5 on the mound. Senior catcher Lily Miler will be one of Hammonton’s leaders.
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today