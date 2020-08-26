The Atlantic County Sheriff's Office, in partnership with Community FoodBank of New Jersey, is hosting a food distribution from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Aug. 26 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Society, 298 Tilton Street.
Two ways to pick-up your free food box.
One per family:
Drive up-Pull up to parking area, stay in your car, pop trunk for placement.
Walk up – Bring a cart for the heavy food box, wear a mask, and follow social distancing in line.
Atlantic County Residents
Identification with Proof of residence required.
