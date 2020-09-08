Beginning on the evening of Sept.11 and continuing on September 12 and 13, from approximately 9 p.m. until midnight, two beams of light will shine as beacons of our country’s resilience, according to a news release from the town.
Additionally, the firehouse at 51 N. White Horse Pike will be illuminated in red, white and blue LED lights as a continued commitment by our fire company to never forget September 11, 2001, according to the release.
"As a fire company, we felt that what we remember as a society will ultimately decide who we are, and what we want to be as a nation. As years pass and we approach the twentieth anniversary of this terrible attack, many children and young adults are too young to remember," officials said. "The ultimate sacrifices made by so many to help those they did not know, the hundreds of innocent people who died, and the loss of our country's innocence is why we remember September 11, 2001."
Officials asked that vehicles do not stop on the White Horse Pike/Rt.30 and instead
proceed into the parking lot and follow posted signage.
For additional information, please contact Dr. Joe Lizza at 609-567-4330 or hammontonfire2@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.