Hammonton
Hammonton

Hammonton

Coach: Mike Velardi

Last season’s record: 6-7

2021-22 prediction: Contender

Key players: Emma Peretti, 5-11, Jr., F; Giada Palmieri, 5-11, Jr., G; Ava DiVello, 5-9, Jr., G; Sofia Purvis, 5-11, Sr., F; Mariah Valentin, So., F; Shamaya Simola, Jr., G.

Outlook: The Blue Devils have experience and talent. Peretti averaged 22.4 points and 14.5 rebounds last season and is one of the league’s top players.

