Hammonton
Coach: Mike Velardi
Last season’s record: 6-7
2021-22 prediction: Contender
Key players: Emma Peretti, 5-11, Jr., F; Giada Palmieri, 5-11, Jr., G; Ava DiVello, 5-9, Jr., G; Sofia Purvis, 5-11, Sr., F; Mariah Valentin, So., F; Shamaya Simola, Jr., G.
Outlook: The Blue Devils have experience and talent. Peretti averaged 22.4 points and 14.5 rebounds last season and is one of the league’s top players.
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
